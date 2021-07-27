Catch up on the TLC for your houseplants. Fertilize house plants lightly, repot as necessary and replace soil.

Tasks: 

   •  Water citrus on a regular schedule to maintain even soil moisture.

   •  Renew mulch to help retain soil moisture.

   •  Standing water, even in the very smallest container, can be a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

Pruning: 

   •  Cut back selected annuals and perennials to encourage growth and rebloom: alyssum, dianthus, coreopsis, million bells (Callibrachoa), catmint (Nepeta) and  penstemon.

   •  Remove tendrils and vigorous shoots from wisteria,

   •  Prune bougainvillea to promote better flowering.

Planting:

    •  Avoid planting annuals and perennials unless it is absolutely necessary.

    •  Start seeds of early spring annuals for later transplanting to your garden. Ideally work in an area that does not get late afternoon sun.

Enjoy now:

    •  Annuals and perennials: coreopsis, blanket flower (Gaillardia), globe amaranth (Gomphrena), sunflower (Helianthus), strawflower (Helichrysum), day lily  (Hemerocallis).

    •  Bulbs, corms, tubers: gladiolus.

    •  Trees, shrubs, vines: crape myrtle (Lagerstroemia), oleander (Nerium).

    •  Fruits and vegetables: cilantro, melon, nectarine, okra, peach, peppers, potatoes.

Things to ponder:

    •  Dispose of fallen fruit, which harbors pests.

     •  Keep water away from trunks of trees and crowns of plants to reduce the potential for disease.

    •  Sudden limb drop can occur in large, otherwise healthy trees especially during hot summer days in drought years.  Regular deep irrigation in summer — one to two times weekly—  may lessen the frequency of such damage.

Source: Adapted from “A Gardener’s Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley,” 3rd edition, currently available from Fresno County Master Gardeners for $30. Gardening Questions answered at mgfresno@ucdavis.edu Prepared by Judy Parker, Master Gardener UCCE Fresno County.

