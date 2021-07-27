Catch up on the TLC for your houseplants. Fertilize house plants lightly, repot as necessary and replace soil.
Tasks:
• Water citrus on a regular schedule to maintain even soil moisture.
• Renew mulch to help retain soil moisture.
• Standing water, even in the very smallest container, can be a breeding ground for mosquitoes.
Pruning:
• Cut back selected annuals and perennials to encourage growth and rebloom: alyssum, dianthus, coreopsis, million bells (Callibrachoa), catmint (Nepeta) and penstemon.
• Remove tendrils and vigorous shoots from wisteria,
• Prune bougainvillea to promote better flowering.
Planting:
• Avoid planting annuals and perennials unless it is absolutely necessary.
• Start seeds of early spring annuals for later transplanting to your garden. Ideally work in an area that does not get late afternoon sun.
Enjoy now:
• Annuals and perennials: coreopsis, blanket flower (Gaillardia), globe amaranth (Gomphrena), sunflower (Helianthus), strawflower (Helichrysum), day lily (Hemerocallis).
• Bulbs, corms, tubers: gladiolus.
• Trees, shrubs, vines: crape myrtle (Lagerstroemia), oleander (Nerium).
• Fruits and vegetables: cilantro, melon, nectarine, okra, peach, peppers, potatoes.
Things to ponder:
• Dispose of fallen fruit, which harbors pests.
• Keep water away from trunks of trees and crowns of plants to reduce the potential for disease.
• Sudden limb drop can occur in large, otherwise healthy trees especially during hot summer days in drought years. Regular deep irrigation in summer — one to two times weekly— may lessen the frequency of such damage.
