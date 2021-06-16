Remember friends, neighbors and shut-ins with extra produce and flowers from your garden.

Tasks: 

   •  Consider removing groundcovers, turfgrass, or annual flowers from little-used garden areas such as parking strips, medians or lawn “islands.”  

   •  Cover bare soil with a layer of mulch. This reduces weeds and helps the soil retain moisture.

   •  Harvest vegetables and annuals regularly. Harvest apricots, berries, figs, plums and nectarines.

   •  Wash aphids and white flies off plants with water or insecticidal soap.

Pruning: 

   •  Deadhead annuals and perennials.  Prune lightly to avoid vigorous re-growth.

   •  Deadheading roses encourages reblooming.

Fertilizing:

   •  Avoid fertilizing herbs as too much fertilizer reduces flavor and fragrance.

Planting: 

   •  Midsummer in the Valley is typically not the best time for planting. New plants struggle to get established in high temperatures, low humidity, and intense sunlight.

Enjoy now:

  •  Annuals and perennials: vinca (Catharanthus), cockscomb (Celosia), morning glory (Convolvulus), coreopsis.

   •  Bulbs, corms, tubers: dahlia, fortnight lily (Dietes).

   •  Trees, shrubs, vines: bougainvillea, escallonia.

   •  Fruits and vegetables: blueberries, carrots, corn, cucumber.

Things to ponder:

   •  Do not spray herbicides when daily temperatures exceed 100 degrees to prevent the spray from vaporizing. 

   •  Protect neighboring plants with a cardboard shield when spraying herbicides.

   •  Watch for leaf drop, wilting or folded leaves which are the first signs of heat stress.

   •  Weeds compete with landscape plants for space, water and sunlight. Remove existing weeds by hand pulling, hoeing, or the application of appropriate herbicides following label instructions.  A 2-3” layer of mulch will suppress weed seed germination in the future and help conserve soil moisture.

Source: Adapted from “A Gardener’s Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley,” 3rd edition, currently available from Fresno County Master Gardeners for $30. Gardening Questions answered at mgfresno@ucdavis.edu Prepared by Judy Parker, Master Gardener UCCE Fresno County.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments