Fall planting begins this month but summer heat can persist, so you may need to wait until later in the month. September and October are great months to do major lawn renovation or consider replacing lawn with drought-tolerant plants.

Tasks:

  • Clean up around the base of fruit trees, and compost or dispose of all fallen fruit and nuts.
  • Apply preemergence herbicide in early September to prevent winter weeds.

Source: Adapted from A Gardener’s Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley, 3rd edition, currently available from Fresno County Master Gardeners for $30. These can be purchased at our demonstration garden-Garden of the Sun (1750 N. Winery (McKinley/Winery), open Monday, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 am to Noon and via email at mgfresno@ucdavis.edu. Gardening questions answered as well at mgfresno@ucdavis.edu. Prepared by Judy Parker, Master Gardener UCCE Fresno County.

