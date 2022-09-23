Enjoy the last flush of blooming roses along with the bounty of the fall harvest.

Tasks:

  • Adjust watering systems as weather cools.
  • Remove and dispose of any fruit and nuts that cling to the tree.
  • Spray hedges and shrubs with water to clean and keep them free of dust to discourage spider mites.
  • Water citrus being careful not to overwater. Continuously wet soil risks root rot.

Source: Adapted from A Gardener’s Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley, 3rd edition, currently available from Fresno County Master Gardeners for $30. These can be purchased at our demonstration garden-Garden of the Sun (1750 N. Winery (McKinley/Winery), open Monday, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 am to Noon and via email at mgfresno@ucdavis.edu. Gardening questions answered as well at mgfresno@ucdavis.edu. Prepared by Judy Parker, Master Gardener UCCE Fresno County.

