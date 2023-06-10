Enjoy the balmy June evenings with a poolside barbecue, homemade ice-cream or outdoor dining.

Tasks:

  • Be sure your watering schedule conforms to new guidelines. Check sprinkler timer settings at least once a month.
  • Water citrus being careful not to overwater. Continuously wet soil in the upper few inches risks root rot.
  • Be sure mower blades are sharp. Clean cuts to the lawn reduce stress and the need for water.
  • If severe drought restrictions are in place, concentrate on keeping your trees watered.

Adapted from A Gardener’s Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley, 3rd edition, currently available from Fresno County Master Gardeners for $30. These can be purchased at our demonstration garden-Garden of the Sun (1750 N. Winery (McKinley/Winery), open Monday, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 am to Noon and via email at mgfresno@ucdavis.edu. Gardening questions answered as well at mgfresno@ucdavis.edu.

