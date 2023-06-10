Enjoy the balmy June evenings with a poolside barbecue, homemade ice-cream or outdoor dining.
- Be sure your watering schedule conforms to new guidelines. Check sprinkler timer settings at least once a month.
- Water citrus being careful not to overwater. Continuously wet soil in the upper few inches risks root rot.
- Be sure mower blades are sharp. Clean cuts to the lawn reduce stress and the need for water.
- If severe drought restrictions are in place, concentrate on keeping your trees watered.
- Fire blight is best pruned out in winter but if the infection is spreading rapidly in a pear or apple tree during the the growing season, prune out the infected growth as soon as it appears.
- Prune blackberries, raspberries and other caneberries after harvest.
- Fertilize almond, apple, peach, nectarine and plum.
- Apply a light feeding to summer flowers and vegetables. Water thoroughly after application.
- Spring planting season is over; keep recent plantings and transplants well-watered.
- Annuals and perennials: Santa Barbara Daisy (Erigeron), blanket flower (Gaillardia), sunflower (Helianthus), strawflower (Helichrysum).
- Bulbs, corms, tubers: giant allium.
- Trees, shrubs, vines: Butterfly bush (Buddleja), Desert Willow (Chilopsis linearis), Rose of Sharon (Hibiscus syriacus), morning glory (Ipomoea), lantana.
- Fruits and vegetables: figs, potatoes, squash, tomatoes.
- A walk around the garden just before dark can be a good opportunity to hunt for snails as they emerge to feed at night.
- If it rains in June, expect fruit damage.
Adapted from A Gardener’s Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley, 3rd edition, currently available from Fresno County Master Gardeners for $30. These can be purchased at our demonstration garden-Garden of the Sun (1750 N. Winery (McKinley/Winery), open Monday, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 am to Noon and via email at mgfresno@ucdavis.edu. Gardening questions answered as well at mgfresno@ucdavis.edu.