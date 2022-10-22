The weather profile remains dry and drought conditions may continue through the fall.
- Monitor rainfall and adjust water accordingly to keep soil moist for new plantings.
- Put organic mulch around permanent plants to conserve water and prevent weeds.
- Trees need to be deeply watered as they enter dormancy.
- Mushrooms often appear in the lawn in the fall as growing conditions are favorable. If you do not like them, rake or pull them out and discard.
- Prune shrubs and trees to shape. Pruning junipers during cool weather prevents sunburn.
- Deadhead and shape rose bushes to promote final fall bloom.
- Feed cool-season lawns with time-release granular fertilizer.
- Fertilize flowering annuals and perennials to promote fall growth.
- Continue staggered planting of cool-weather vegetables such as chard and spinach.
- Perennials: agave, dianthus, bulbs, corms, tubers: brodiaea, crocus, freesia.
- Fruits and vegetables: onions, parsley, radish.
- Annuals: larkspur (Consolida), flowering kale, Primrose (Primula).
- Trees, shrubs, vines: Goldenchain tree (Laburnum) , pomegranate (Punica).
- Annuals and perennials: dianthus, alyssum (Lobularia).
- Fruits and vegetables: artichokes, cauliflower, figs, grapes, kale, limes.
- Trees, shrubs, vines: crape myrtle, bayberry (Berberis), beautyberry (Callicarpa).
- Fall color: maidenhair (Ginkgo biloba), goldenrain tree (Koelreuteria).
Store unused fertilizers and pesticides in a dry, warm place. Pesticides should be stored in a separate, locked cabinet or container.
Postpone unnecessary fall planting until rainfall replenishes soil moisture and supplemental watering is no longer needed.
Source: Adapted from A Gardener’s Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley, 3rd edition, currently available from Fresno County Master Gardeners for $30. These can be purchased at our demonstration garden-Garden of the Sun (1750 N. Winery (McKinley/Winery), open Monday, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 am to Noon and via email at mgfresno@ucdavis.edu. Gardening questions answered as well at mgfresno@ucdavis.edu. Prepared by Judy Parker, Master Gardener UCCE Fresno County.