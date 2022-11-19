Create a visual feast with pomegranates, miniature pumpkins, Indian corn, gourds, fall flowers and herbs from your garden.

Tasks:

  • The tuberous roots of sweet potatoes will be ruined if the foliage is damaged by frost.
  • Harvest before freezing temperatures kill the vines.
  • Use fall leaves as mulch.
  • This is the month to stimulate flower bud formation in your Christmas cactus by placing it in darkness for 12 to 14 hours each day where temperature is 50° to 55° at night.

Source: Adapted from A Gardener’s Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley, 3rd edition, currently available from Fresno County Master Gardeners for $30. These can be purchased at our demonstration garden-Garden of the Sun (1750 N. Winery (McKinley/Winery), open Monday, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 am to Noon and via email at mgfresno@ucdavis.edu. Gardening questions answered as well at mgfresno@ucdavis.edu

