Create a visual feast with pomegranates, miniature pumpkins, Indian corn, gourds, fall flowers and herbs from your garden.
- The tuberous roots of sweet potatoes will be ruined if the foliage is damaged by frost.
- Harvest before freezing temperatures kill the vines.
- Use fall leaves as mulch.
- This is the month to stimulate flower bud formation in your Christmas cactus by placing it in darkness for 12 to 14 hours each day where temperature is 50° to 55° at night.
- "Pre‐prune” roses by aggressively deadheading spent blooms and removing leaves from canes to nudge plants into dormancy.
- Prune shrubs and trees to shape, except for spring-flowering varieties.
- Thin black pine candles.
- For even application of nutrients, use time‐release fertilizer formulations on cool season vegetables.
- As outdoor garden activity slows, use the time to transfer some design ideas to paper.
- Fruits and vegetables: cabbage, garlic.
- Trees, shrubs, vines: almond, apple, apricot.
- Annuals: snapdragon (Antirrhinum), calendula, Baja fairy duster (Calliandra californica), Leucanthemum paludosum, Iceland Poppy (Papaver nudicaule).
- Annuals and perennials: snapdragon (Antirrhinum), calendula.
- Bulbs, corms, tubers: paperwhite (Narcissus).
- Trees, shrubs, vines: abelia.
- Fruits and vegetables: apples, broccoli, cabbage, limes.
- Fall color: aster, Maidenhair tree (Ginkgo biloba).
- Feed the birds, including resident hummingbirds.
- Repair shops are busiest in spring. Now is a good time to have repairs made to power
- Tools and to have your lawn mower serviced.
- Historically, November 15th is the first frost date for our Zone 8 and December 15th for
- Zone 9, but frost may occur earlier.
- Move or cover tender plants. Plastic is not recommended.
Clean rain gutters and use downspout extensions to direct rain runoff back into the
landscape, rather than into the street and storm drains.
Source: Adapted from A Gardener's Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley, 3rd edition