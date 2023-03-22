Organics Waste Pickers
Compost is separated at a recycling facility in Malabon, Philippines on Monday Feb. 13, 2023.

 Aaron Favila/AP

Minerals, organic matter, air, and water are the four main components of soil. Soil minerals are derived from decomposed rocks. Soil organic matter comes from dead plant and animal residues that are in various stages of decomposition, living soil organisms (earthworms, fungi and bacteria) and the substances they make when they are alive.

In different kinds of soils, these four ingredients are present in varying amounts that make the soil either fertile or deficient for plant growth. A “western” soil with ideal moisture content for plant growth is about equally divided between solid materials and pore space on a volume basis, with the pore space equally divided between water-filled and air-filled pores. Most California soils are mineral soils because they have an organic matter content that is less than 10 percent (and often less than 5%) by weight.

Compost is today’s gardening buzzword. Wonder why? Because it adds organic matter to the soil, which in time triggers many positive reactions. Adding compost to your soil makes it easier to work, improves root penetration, helps soils absorb water better and drain faster, helps to balance the pH, converts soil nutrients into a form more easily taken up by plants and adds organic matter to the soil. Best of all, it’s free! You can make it yourself out of what would have been trash — yard waste and kitchen scraps.

