If your garden shed or shelf is cluttered with old dusty containers and torn bags, it’s time to do some housecleaning, garden style. The first step in cleaning out the garden shed is to divide the contents into categories, such as: fertilizers, herbicides, insecticides, and other pesticides. Unlabeled or unidentifiable products should be removed for safe disposal. Once you have categorized your “leftovers,” the decisions to dispose of, or to continue to use and store these products is simplified.

Fertilizers: The fertilizer category can be divided into dry or liquid, and mineral or organic types. Fertilizers usually come in a dry granular form composed of mined minerals and are packaged in plastic bags to keep out moisture. The mineral composition of these fertilizers does not break down and will last indefinitely. Clumps in the bags of fertilizers means that moisture has been absorbed. Simply break up the clumps of fertilizer before spreading it.

Liquid fertilizers may last for years in an undiluted form. They may separate or crystalize over time and require a good shaking to mix them.

Recommended for you