- Pull weeds and hoe often to minimize reseeding.
- After mulching, check to make sure your irrigation runs are watering through the mulch to the correct rooting depth. If not, increase run times.
- Use a strong stream of water to rinse aphids from rose bushes.
- Remove dead branches from shrubs, deadhead roses to encourage more blooms.
- Thin the fruit of apricot peach, nectarine and plum trees to about 6 to 8 inches apart.
- Use trimmings in compost pile or chip and use as mulch.
- Feed bedding plants with all-purpose fertilizer high in phosphorus.
- Fertilize citrus. Follow directions on the container.
- Plant summer vegetables at two-week intervals to prolong harvest.
- Perennials: Million bells (Calibrachoa), Lily-of- the-Nile (Agapanthus), alstroemeria.
- Bulbs, corms, tubers: fortnight lily (Dietes).
- Fruits and vegetables: cantaloupe, chard, chayote.
- Trees, shrubs, vines: bougainvillea, violet trumpet vine (Clytostoma).
- Annuals: verbena, lisianthus (Eustoma).
- Annuals and perennials: bachelor’s button (Centaurea), California Poppy (Eschscholzia), godetia (Clarkia), coreopsis.
- Bulbs, corms, tubers: iris.
- Trees, shrubs, vines: oleander (Nerium) Indian hawthorn (Rhaphiolepis indica).
- Fruits and vegetables: cherries, cucumber, grapefruit, green onions.
- To water hillsides, set emitters on upper side of slope.
- Continue to monitor and destroy slugs and snails.
Source: Adapted from A Gardener’s Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley, 3rd edition, currently available from Fresno County Master Gardeners for $30. These can be purchased at our demonstration garden-Garden of the Sun (1750 N. Winery (McKinley/Winery), open Monday, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 am to Noon and via email at mgfresno@ucdavis.edu. Gardening questions answered as well at mgfresno@ucdavis.edu.