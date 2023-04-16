Celebrate spring by giving a basket of flowers or vegetables to someone special.

Tasks:

  • Pull weeds and hoe often to minimize reseeding.
  • After mulching, check to make sure your irrigation runs are watering through the mulch to the correct rooting depth. If not, increase run times.
  • Use a strong stream of water to rinse aphids from rose bushes.

Source: Adapted from A Gardener’s Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley, 3rd edition, currently available from Fresno County Master Gardeners for $30. These can be purchased at our demonstration garden-Garden of the Sun (1750 N. Winery (McKinley/Winery), open Monday, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 am to Noon and via email at mgfresno@ucdavis.edu. Gardening questions answered as well at mgfresno@ucdavis.edu

