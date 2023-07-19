Swallowtail Caterpillar
Buy Now

An Eastern black swallowtail caterpillar feeds on a fennel plant Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Spring, Texas.

 David J. Phillip/AP

 Caterpillars are the larvae (the immature form of an insect) of butterflies and moths. They damage plants by chewing on leaves, flowers, shoots, fruits, or sometimes boring into wood. Most of the damage occurs when the caterpillars are very small, and since most are a light green in color, they may be extremely hard to find.  But look closer, and you’ll likely notice lots of little black specks, which is caterpillar excrement or frass. 

Here are some of the common caterpillars you might encounter in the Central Valley.  

Hornworms

Recommended for you