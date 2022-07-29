Catch up on the TLC for your houseplants. Fertilize house plants lightly, repot as necessary and replace soil.
- Water citrus on a regular schedule to maintain even soil moisture. Continuously wet soil in the upper few inches risks rot.
- Renew mulch to help retain soil moisture.
- Standing water, even in the very smallest container, can be a breeding ground for mosquitoes.
Cut back selected annuals and perennials to encourage growth and rebloom: alyssum,
dianthus, coreopsis, million bells (Callibrachoa), catmint (Nepeta) and penstemon.
Remove tendrils and vigorous shoots from wisteria, Prune bougainvillea to promote better flowering.
- Avoid planting annuals and perennials unless it is absolutely necessary.
- Start seeds of early spring annuals for later transplanting to your garden. Ideally work
- in an area that does not get late afternoon sun.
- Annuals and perennials: coreopsis, blanket flower (Gaillardia), globe amaranth
- (Gomphrena), sunflower (Helianthus), strawflower (Helichrysum), day lily (Hemerocallis).
- Bulbs, corms, tubers: gladiolus.
- Trees, shrubs, vines: crape myrtle (Lagerstroemia), oleander (Nerium).
- Fruits and vegetables: cilantro, melon, nectarine, okra, peach, peppers, potatoes
- Dispose of fallen fruit, which harbors pests.
- Keep water away from trunks of trees and crowns of plants to reduce the potential for disease.
- Sudden limb drop can occur in large, otherwise healthy trees especially during hot
- summer days in drought years. Regular deep irrigation in summer—one to two times weekly—may lessen the frequency of such damage.
Source: Adapted from A Gardener’s Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley, 3rd edition, currently available from Fresno County Master Gardeners for $30. These can be purchased at our demonstration garden-Garden of the Sun (1750 N. Winery (McKinley/Winery), open Monday, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 am to Noon and via email at mgfresno@ucdavis.edu. Gardening questions answered as well at mgfresno@ucdavis.edu. Prepared by Judy Parker, Master Gardener UCCE Fresno County.