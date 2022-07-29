Catch up on the TLC for your houseplants. Fertilize house plants lightly, repot as necessary and replace soil.

Tasks:

  • Water citrus on a regular schedule to maintain even soil moisture. Continuously wet soil in the upper few inches risks rot.
  • Renew mulch to help retain soil moisture.
  • Standing water, even in the very smallest container, can be a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

Source: Adapted from A Gardener’s Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley, 3rd edition, currently available from Fresno County Master Gardeners for $30. These can be purchased at our demonstration garden-Garden of the Sun (1750 N. Winery (McKinley/Winery), open Monday, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 am to Noon and via email at mgfresno@ucdavis.edu. Gardening questions answered as well at mgfresno@ucdavis.edu. Prepared by Judy Parker, Master Gardener UCCE Fresno County.

