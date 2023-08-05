Catch up on the TLC for your houseplants. Fertilize house plants lightly, repot as necessary and replace soil.
- Water citrus on a regular schedule to maintain even soil moisture. Continuously wet soil in the upper few inches risks rot rot.
- Renew mulch, 3 to 4 inches deep, to help retain soil moisture.
- Standing water, even in the very smallest container, can be a breeding ground for mosquitoes.
- Cut back selected annuals and perennials to encourage growth and rebloom: alyssum, dianthus, coreopsis, million bells (Callibrachoa), catmint (Nepeta) and penstemon.
- Remove tendrils and vigorous shoots from wisteria,
- Prune bougainvillea to promote better flowering.
- Avoid planting annuals and perennials unless it is absolutely necessary.
- Start seeds of early spring annuals for later transplanting to your garden. Ideally work in an area that does not get late afternoon sun.
- Annuals and perennials: coreopsis, blanket flower (Gaillardia), globe amaranth (Gomphrena), sunflower (Helianthus), strawflower (Helichrysum), day lily (Hemerocallis).
- Bulbs, corms, tubers: gladiolus.
- Trees, shrubs, vines: crape myrtle (Lagerstroemia), oleander (Nerium).
- Fruits and vegetables: cilantro, melon, nectarine, okra, peach, peppers, potatoes,.
- Dispose of fallen fruit, which harbors pests.
- Keep water away from trunks of trees and crowns of plants to reduce the potential for disease.
- Sudden limb drop can occur in large, otherwise healthy trees especially during hot summer days in drought years. Regular deep irrigation in summer—one to two times weekly—may lessen the frequency of such damage.
Adapted from A Gardener’s Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley, 3rd edition, currently available from Fresno County Master Gardeners for $30. These can be purchased at our demonstration garden-Garden of the Sun (1750 N. Winery (McKinley/Winery), open Monday, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 am to Noon and via email at mgfresno@ucdavis.edu. Gardening questions answered as well at mgfresno@ucdavis.edu.