pots-716579_1280.jpg
Buy Now

Cactus is a succulent plant that can store moisture, but not all succulents are cactus. 

 Pixabay

We all enjoy having beautiful plants indoors and outdoors, but with our busy schedules, plants can be the last things on our mind.  We buy them, forget to water them, and then replace them when they die, or we may give up growing plants completely.  Sound familiar?  Succulents and cacti might be the solution. 

Cactus is a succulent plant that can store moisture, but not all succulents are cactus.  Succulents do not belong to any one plant family, but are represented in nearly thirty different ones.  Cacti can be easily identified. With rare exceptions, they do not have leaves.  Most, but not all, cacti have spines and bristles.  They may have long hair or a wooly covering instead.  Since nature has provided them with built-in "storage tanks," they can be underwatered for weeks at a time.

Don't be fooled into thinking cacti are dull.  Succulents and cacti offer the most variety in shapes and leaves, colors, designs, patterns, and growth habits in the plant world!  Succulents are natives of deserts, rain forests and semi-arid regions of North and South America.  Some plants have common names like crown of thorns or golden barrel, but many do not, so it's not unusual to see them sold by their botanical name. 

Recommended for you