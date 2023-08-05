Bees are among the hardest working animals on the planet. Their most important activity is pollination. While many of us only recognize them only by their ability to sting, and want to run in fear when a bee is near, we should be aware of how important bees are to our world and the food we eat.

Types of bees

Honeybees are not native to the United States, but were brought here from Europe by early colonists.  Honeybees are social insects and live in a hive with a structured society and specific roles.  The bees we see most often are the workers, who collect nectar and pollen from flowers to take back to the hive.

