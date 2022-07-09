"Sweet flowers are slow and weeds make haste." — Shakespeare

Tasks:

  • Water camellias regularly to avoid bud drop during bloom season.
  • If you have nematode problems in your vegetable garden, summer is the time to solarize your soil.
  • Rinse dust off foliage, especially the underside of leaves, to discourage spider mites.
  • Wash white flies off plants with insecticidal soap.

Pruning:

  • Cut spent canes of caneberries to the ground after harvesting berries.
  • Attach new canes to the trellis for next year’s crop.

Fertilizing:

• Apply high potassium fertilizer once fruit starts to form on pepper, cucumber, sunflower and tomato plants.

Planting:

A few winter vegetables may be planted by seed this month. Consult the California

Garden Web for more information.

If not already done, pumpkins may be planted in July.

Enjoy now:

  • Annuals and perennials: Russian sage (Perovskia), annual phlox (Phlox drummondii),
  • moss rose (Portulaca), gloriosa daisy (Rudbeckia), marigold (Tagetes), zinnia.
  • Bulbs, corms, tubers: Daylily (Hemerocallis), tiger lily (Tigridia).
  • Trees, shrubs, vines: lantana, oleander (Nerium).
  • Fruits and vegetables: peaches, plum, tomatoes,  zucchini.

Things to ponder:

  • Rebuild water basins around deep-rooted permanent plants; water deeply and less
  • frequently.
  • Watch for the bright orange twining stems of the parasitic plant dodder. Remove any affected plants.

Source: Adapted from A Gardener’s Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley, 3rd edition, currently available from Fresno County Master Gardeners for $30. These can be purchased at our demonstration garden-Garden of the Sun (1750 N. Winery (McKinley/Winery), open Monday, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 am to Noon and via email at mgfresno@ucdavis.edu. Gardening questions answered as well at mgfresno@ucdavis.edu. Prepared by Judy Parker, Master Gardener UCCE Fresno County.

