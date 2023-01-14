Nurseries have many bare root plants such as roses, shrubs, fruit trees, vines, berries and grapes. It may be hard to imagine their potential, but these plants are less expensive and they will be able to take full advantage of the spring growing season.

Tasks:

  • Rainfall may not reach areas under eaves and overhangs. Check soil moisture and apply supplemental water if needed.
  • Apply preemergence herbicide to lawns and beds in the later part of the month to control crabgrass and other early germinating weeds.

Source: Adapted from “A Gardener’s Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley,” 3rd edition, currently available from Fresno County Master Gardeners for $30. These can be purchased at our demonstration garden-Garden of the Sun (1750 N. Winery (McKinley/Winery), open Monday, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 am to Noon and via email at mgfresno@ucdavis.edu. Gardening questions answered as well at mgfresno@ucdavis.edu

