This year, our holiday activities began Thanksgiving weekend when a few staff members and I began constructing our float for the Lemoore Christmas Parade.
This year the theme was Christmas in Toyland, so we decorated our float around a "Toy Story" theme. Life size Barbie and Ken boxes were built, painted Barbie pink, and framed in lights. Cardboard boxes, paper cups and spray paint transformed cardboard boxes into brightly colored Legos. The final touches of green army men, an etch-a-sketch, and lots of lights were to be added parade day. My staff enjoyed choosing their Toy Story characters, Woody, Buzz, Slink, Hammy, Mike, Safari Ken, Mr. Potato Head, and Sporky. Dr. Collins was Little Bo Peep and her sheep was her dog, Sabo. Even her husband Shane took part in the fun! He put his artistic talents to work creating an original Zorg costume. I was Great Shape Barbie and my pugs starred as aliens in the “Pizza Planet” claw machine!
I’d like to thank the many clients who came out to walk in the parade with their dogs dressed as toys. Donna Galletti generously volunteered to walk my standard poodle Arora, who was dressed as Bullseye, complete with a saddle. Sandra Galletti carried her adorable pup Ivy dressed as Woody! Our guest of honor, Valerie Bertold, rode on our float dressed as a Toy Story Alien, while her basset hound Jethro walked with his doggie friends. As we traveled the parade route, children cheered with excitement, and we were so honored to be a part of this Lemoore holiday tradition. We were proud to place second and congratulate GAR Bennett on the win!
At Karing for Kreatures, we live by the philosophy “work had, play hard,” so our Christmas party the next day was in order! Thank you to Bird Street Brewery for hosting our event which began with a staff holiday paint. Staff members had the opportunity to create their own works of art, an adorable Christmas Gnome. Next up, was our gingerbread decorating contest. Each staff member had 30 minutes to decorate their house with a specific theme. Photos of the houses are on display in our lobby, so feel free to come by and cast your vote, so one lucky staff member can win a Visa gift card. Last, we exchanged secret Santa gifts. Winding up 2022 holiday festivities will be a private skate at Hanford’s Winter Wonderland!
As 2022 comes to a close, I reflect with much gratitude. I feel fortunate to live in a community where Christmas spirit is abundant. Most of all, I am grateful for my staff. Dr. Collins and I would not be able to provide quality veterinary care to our community without them. Working in the veterinary field is a rewarding, but emotionally challenging career. For this reason, it is my goal for staff to have opportunities of play.
I’d like to close with some holiday reminders… Please keep chocolate-filled stockings out of reach. Please avoid the old fashioned Christmas tree tinsel since they commonly cause blockages in the intestines of cats and dogs. Please avoid feeding your pet human foods and bones since they can be dangerous. Play it safe and take a trip to the pet store for pet appropriate snacks and gifts.
In closing, I’d like to wish you and your fur, feathered, or scaled family members a very happy holiday! From ours to yours, Merry Christmas.
