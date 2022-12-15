This year, our holiday activities began Thanksgiving weekend when a few staff members and I began constructing our float for the Lemoore Christmas Parade.

This year the theme was Christmas in Toyland, so we decorated our float around a "Toy Story" theme. Life size Barbie and Ken boxes were built, painted Barbie pink, and framed in lights. Cardboard boxes, paper cups and spray paint transformed cardboard boxes into brightly colored Legos. The final touches of green army men, an etch-a-sketch, and lots of lights were to be added parade day. My staff enjoyed choosing their Toy Story characters, Woody, Buzz, Slink, Hammy, Mike, Safari Ken, Mr. Potato Head, and Sporky. Dr. Collins was Little Bo Peep and her sheep was her dog, Sabo. Even her husband Shane took part in the fun! He put his artistic talents to work creating an original Zorg costume. I was Great Shape Barbie and my pugs starred as aliens in the “Pizza Planet” claw machine!

I’d like to thank the many clients who came out to walk in the parade with their dogs dressed as toys. Donna Galletti generously volunteered to walk my standard poodle Arora, who was dressed as Bullseye, complete with a saddle. Sandra Galletti carried her adorable pup Ivy dressed as Woody! Our guest of honor, Valerie Bertold, rode on our float dressed as a Toy Story Alien, while her basset hound Jethro walked with his doggie friends. As we traveled the parade route, children cheered with excitement, and we were so honored to be a part of this Lemoore holiday tradition. We were proud to place second and congratulate GAR Bennett on the win!

Dr. Kaitlen Lawton-Betchel grew up in Lemoore. An alumni of West Hills College and Fresno Pacific University, she graduated from Midwestern University in Arizona with her doctorate of veterinary medicine and her business certificate. Dr. Kait currently practices out of Karing for Kreatures Veterinary Hospital, also known as K+K.

The hospital is located at 377 Hill St., Lemoore. To make an appointment, call 559-997-1121.

Her column runs every other Thursday.

