It’s almost September and it is a good time to let you all know what is in HMTC’s plans to finish up the 2022 year. Though things are not quite back to what we call normal, we have some programming news.
First up, standup comedy — HMTC is partnering with Trent Babb to bring four standup comedians under the title "WILD BOYZ COMEDY SHOW." There will be two shows on Saturday, Oct. 8. The early show is at 5 p.m. and the second show is at 7:30 p.m. Headliner is Jeremiah Nation. The warming acts are Greg “G” Williams, Trent Babb, and Anthony Jauregui. Jeremiah Nation is known for his outrageous humor, so we must indicate that the show is for a mature audience only.
In the plans is a puppet show for the little ones and young at heart called Soaring High. This is a show adapted from the book by Fresno Korean-American author Grace Cha. It is still in pre-production so the show date will be announced later.
From 4-8 p.m. on Nov. 2 at the Hanford Mall, the annual Dia de Los Muertos.
Alas de Jalisco mariachi, Alma Latina de Riverdale folklorico (organized by Imelda Sanchez-Arias) La Catrina de Visalia (Lety Valencia), puppets, Catrina art fixtures in elaborate costumes will be on display, and the community altar room will again be a part of the event. SoCalGas is sponsoring the mariachi and Catrina de Visalia.
Nov. 19 at the theater, Indigenous Voices showcase. This is supported in part by the California Arts Council. Indigenous artist will be Tino Rayos, Shane Lara Ana Sul, and a play by Linda Amayo-Hassan featuring Salma Alatorre, and Sarah Mccullough.
December 1 is the deadline for the Hanford Monologue Slam. This is a cyber event that will commence soon. People with up to three-minute monologues may submit to win a $500 prize. This will be the fifth annual.
Don’t forget September and November features acting, improv, and children acting classes.
Information on the events is on the website, Facebook, and tickets to all our events can be found on hmtc.TicketLeap.com
Silvia Gonzalez Scherer is the Executive Artistic Director of the Hanford Multicultural Theater Company.