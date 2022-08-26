It’s almost September and it is a good time to let you all know what is in HMTC’s plans to finish up the 2022 year. Though things are not quite back to what we call normal, we have some programming news.

First up, standup comedy — HMTC is partnering with Trent Babb to bring four standup comedians under the title "WILD BOYZ COMEDY SHOW." There will be two shows on Saturday, Oct. 8. The early show is at 5 p.m. and the second show is at 7:30 p.m. Headliner is Jeremiah Nation. The warming acts are Greg “G” Williams, Trent Babb, and Anthony Jauregui. Jeremiah Nation is known for his outrageous humor, so we must indicate that the show is for a mature audience only.

In the plans is a puppet show for the little ones and young at heart called Soaring High. This is a show adapted from the book by Fresno Korean-American author Grace Cha. It is still in pre-production so the show date will be announced later.

Silvia Gonzalez Scherer is the Executive Artistic Director of the Hanford Multicultural Theater Company. 

