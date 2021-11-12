Every now and then I like to see what others say about the benefits of acting classes for all ages. Each time I do, I feel satisfied that HMTC is a wonderful vehicle for community wellness. Here is a list compiled by Audrey Throne with her reasons as to the benefits of acting classes. (I edited for brevity.)
1. You’ll see a boost in your confidence.
If you have stage fright or naturally shy, acting classes are the best thing for you. During acting class, you’re always asked to identify your comfort zone, and it almost always differs from person to person. Once you’re able to assess your safe space, your facilitator will help you work out of this space and expand your horizons. As such, acting classes enable you to be mindful of your boundaries and the boundaries of others. You’ll be having so much fun practicing with your peers that you won’t even notice the gradual boost in your confidence. After that, everything will come naturally.
2. You’ll learn how to communicate effectively
The acting class requires everyone to listen, learn, and engage with each other to communicate effectively. These classes demand that we take time to process and understand the situation before we react. On stage, actors need to be attentive and responsive to cues and dialogue. Before you deliver your line, you need to listen to the one before yours.
3. You can relieve stress
Whether you had a stressful day at work or a hectic class schedule at university, acting classes will allow you to vent all your problems through the art of creative expression. Almost all dramatic scenes will require you to tap into the character and showcase emotions like despair, anger, frustration, hatred, and shame. These acting classes will exonerate you from negative emotions and allow you to be a more positive, revitalized version of yourself.
4. You get to make new friends
When you take up an acting class, you can expect that you’ll meet different types of people from different backgrounds and ideologies. Acting classes are famous for bringing people from different religions, races, cultures and ethnicities together to perform and learn the art of acting.
5. You’ll learn to improvise, adapt, overcome
The world will always tell you that some people are born great, and others are not. People will also tell you that great imagination is intuitive, and it might not come naturally to you. Acting classes are here to prove them wrong. Acting classes allow you to try out ideas in a safe space and work on shaping them to perfection. Your facilitator will ensure that everyone in the group has access to this safe space and will foster exploration of the inner self and all it has to offer the world.
6. You’ll learn how to work in a team
Working in a group — regardless of how big or small it is — is always a challenge. Acting is a team effort. Even the success and triumph of a solo stage depend on how well a group can perform. Actors need to build sets, create scripts, come up with costumes, and collectively put together the final product.
According to research, theatre is the equivalent of a miniature ecosystem with its own environment and inhabitants. It requires the communication and collaboration of all its actors to thrive.
www.nichemarket.co.za/blog/academia/reasons-taking-acting-classes
If you, or you know of anyone interested in acting classes, go to our website for the next session and sign up. To date, we have had students from these towns in our classes: Hanford, Armona, Avenal, Corcoran, Pixley, Kingsburg, Huron, Coalinga and Fresno.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.