There are artists in Hanford. I met one named Javi. Javi used his talent recently for our Dia de Los Muertos event. What he did for us is so impressive, I had to write about it.
HMTC hosts Hanford Dia de los Muertos every November 2. This time it is at the Hanford Mall from 4-8 p.m. Every year HMTC takes out of storage its decorations and makes new ones, as well.
One decoration we took out of storage for the event is a giant sugar skull. It was made in 2017. Our company manager decided the skull needed to be repainted and asked Javi to use his airbrush art skills on it. The result is a genuine art piece.
What is Airbrush art? According to www.everythingairbrush.com, an airbrush is a small pneumatic (air operated) tool that sprays liquids of suitable viscosity such as paints, stains, inks, dyes, glazes etc. It is held in the hand and used like a pen. The way it works is with compressed air. "When the trigger on the airbrush is pressed the air is turned on which, by venturi action draws the liquid through the nozzle and atomises it just in front of the tip/nozzle. The amount of liquid sprayed is controlled by how far the needle is pulled back with the trigger."
Of course, there must be artistic talent to do beautiful artwork with airbrush painting. This is what Javi has in abundance. His airbrush art can also be seen at My Corazon bookstore and boutique on 300 N. Irwin in Hanford. I recommend you stop by there and see it.
As well, be sure to stop by our event to see this beautifully airbrushed skull. We expect people to do what they always do. That is — to take pictures with the sugar skull and send all over. We heard people in Scotland were impressed with the skull the last time.
