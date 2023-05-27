I remember the first time I applied for a grant for Hanford Multicultural Theater Company. Truthfully, I was petrified to make a mistake. I was exhausted from rewriting the essay questions and making sure the budgets added up correctively. Today, I am more comfortable writing them.
I have learned that there are people who make a living with grant writing for nonprofit organizations. On Indeed.com, in California alone, there are 146 job offerings for grant writers. The salary for a grant writer can be $70,000 or more.
I spent some time with a professional grant writer and he gave me some good tips. It was then that I realized that full time grant writers often are required to find the grants and apply for them for their organizations.