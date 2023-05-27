Free Acting Classes

Silvia Gonzalez Scherer 

 Contributed by Silvia Gonzalez Scherer

I remember the first time I applied for a grant for Hanford Multicultural Theater Company. Truthfully, I was petrified to make a mistake. I was exhausted from rewriting the essay questions and making sure the budgets added up correctively. Today, I am more comfortable writing them.

I have learned that there are people who make a living with grant writing for nonprofit organizations. On Indeed.com, in California alone, there are 146 job offerings for grant writers. The salary for a grant writer can be $70,000 or more.

I spent some time with a professional grant writer and he gave me some good tips. It was then that I realized that full time grant writers often are required to find the grants and apply for them for their organizations.

Silvia Gonzalez Scherer is the Executive Artistic Director of the Hanford Multicultural Theater Company. 

Tags

Recommended for you