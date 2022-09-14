The history of Lemoore will come alive once more at this year’s Legends of Lemoore Cemetery Walk.
The Sarah Mooney Museum will present its annual cemetery walk fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Lemoore Cemetery.
“[The Cemetery Walk] allows us to have historical outreach and preserve our mission of preserving and sharing the history of this area so we feel this is a win/win for the public and for us because this is one of our biggest fundraisers of the year,” said museum President Mike Betcher.
The museum collaborates with the Kings Players theater group annually to bring Valley history to life. Patrons of the event will be guided through the cemetery that Saturday morning, meeting actors portraying famous faces of Lemoore’s past along the way.
“We have some folks who come every year and it’s been a great collaboration with the Kings Players,” Betcher said.
Louella Moreland, current Kings Players president and former museum board member is the director of the walk.
Board members and historians Bill Black and Dean Lahodny have done research to pick this year’s subjects, all of whom are buried in the Lemoore Cemetery. Information is then compiled about the subjects, which is given to Moreland and her Kings Players actors to write 10-minute monologues telling the story of how the historical figures helped shape the history of Kings County.
“It’s a challenge, but that’s what actors do — they act,” Betcher said.
Betcher will be playing the role of John Belknap.
Belknap was an entrepreneur who arrived in Lemoore by way of Missouri in 1878. His namesake, the Belknap Building, still stands today at Heinlen and D streets in downtown Lemoore.
Over the course of the tour, visitors will learn historical trivia such as who really named the city, who the first president of the Lemoore Cemetery District was, which resident had a famous pet bald eagle and more.
Proceeds from the event’s ticket sales will go toward funding the museum’s various and numerous projects.
Betcher said that there’s “always” a need for funds in terms of preserving the museum and its contents. A current project, which funds from the cemetery walk with go toward, involves replacing and upgrading the stonework at the base of the frontyard wrought iron fence. The iconic white fence has been removed temporarily and will be reinstalled once that work is done, Betcher said.
Work is also underway turning one of the outdoor buildings into a small library to house a recently donated book collection. The carriage house also needs a foundation, as it was built without one originally over a century ago, which Betcher said is the most financially taxing of the planned upgrades. Work is also being done to install more cameras to deter vandalism.
Prior to COVID, the event would regularly sell out, with 200 in attendance for the day. Last year, in its first year back after a pandemic hiatus, the event pulled in about 75 percent of that goal. Betcher is hoping that the further decline of COVID as well as the nice weather forecast will bring crowds in greater numbers this year.
There are two tours planned, wherein six groups of about a dozen patrons will meet each of the six historical figures. The actors will perform their monologue for each group over the course of two shows, meaning they will perform 12 times over the course of the morning.
“By the end, you’re really good at it,” Betcher joked.
Tickets are $20 and are available via The Ramblin’ Rose Florist, 246 Heinlen St., Lemoore, the Kings Players, eventbride.com and from museum board members.
The tours begin at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at the Lemoore Cemetery, 1441 N. Lemoore Ave.