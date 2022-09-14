Experience Lemoore's history on cemetery walk

Local actors portray local historical figures for the Legends of Lemoore Cemetery Walk in this 2017 file photo. 

The history of Lemoore will come alive once more at this year’s Legends of Lemoore Cemetery Walk.

The Sarah Mooney Museum will present its annual cemetery walk fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Lemoore Cemetery.

“[The Cemetery Walk] allows us to have historical outreach and preserve our mission of preserving and sharing the history of this area so we feel this is a win/win for the public and for us because this is one of our biggest fundraisers of the year,” said museum President Mike Betcher.

