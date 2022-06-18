The Kings County Historical Society general meeting is set for 6 p.m. Monday, June 27, at KCHS Hall, 14060 Hackett St., in Hanford.
A barbecue chicken dinner will be served at $10 per plate.
A brief history of the development of the railroad in Kings County will be presented. There will also be a display board detailing the local bandits who allegedly robbed the Armona train station — a crime that many have probably never heard of.
The public is welcome to attend. Those interested can RSVP at kchs.ca@yahoo.com.