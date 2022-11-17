November is Epilepsy Awareness Month. Did you know that epilepsy is the most common neurological condition seen in dogs? It is estimated that approximately 1% of dogs have this condition. Epilepsy is a neurological condition which causes reoccurring seizures due to an abnormality within the brain.  Since seeing your pet having a seizure can be very frightening, I’m going to provide some basic information to assist pet owners in understanding what is occurring and what can be done.

A seizure occurs when the brain discharges an excess of electrical activity. When viewing an EEG (electroencephalography), the energy appears similar to an earthquake on a seismograph. The abnormal brain waves can occur in a single area of the brain or over its entirety. When the electrical activity is in one area, a focal seizure will occur; or a grand mal seizure will occur if the abnormal brainwaves are occurring in several areas of the brain. You will observe different physical symptoms in your dog depending on the scenario.

Focal or partial motor seizures, will cause involuntary movement in isolated body parts. Owners may notice twitching in a certain limb or the mouth. Twitching of the mouth is sometimes called a “chewing gum fit.” This is when the jaw rapidly moves like chattering of teeth. Another type of focal seizure is a psychomotor seizure. This is when the pet remains conscious, but appears confused, hallucinating, or in an altered state. In some cases, a normally friendly pet may not recognize family members and may even briefly act aggressive due to being disoriented.

Dr. Kaitlen Lawton-Betchel grew up in Lemoore. An alumni of West Hills College and Fresno Pacific University, she graduated from Midwestern University in Arizona with her doctorate of veterinary medicine and her business certificate. Dr. Kait currently practices out of Karing for Kreatures Veterinary Hospital, also known as K+K.

The hospital is located at 377 Hill St., Lemoore. To make an appointment, call 559-997-1121.

Her column runs every other Thursday.

Recommended for you