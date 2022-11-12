Autumn is in full gear this month. This is a great time to plant almost any tree, shrub, perennial, ground cover, wildflower seeds and the last of spring-flowering bulbs. While the days are shorter and storms may affect our ability to work outdoors (we can hope for many such interruptions!), it is generally more pleasant both for us and the plants, if we follow some simple guidelines.

PLANTING:  In the cool autumn weather, transplanted plants will experience less shock. If we haven’t received enough rain to saturate the soil, fill the planting hole with water and let it drain, just as you would other times of the year. Keep new transplants well-watered for at least six weeks, so if it doesn’t rain, be ready with your irrigation system. Even your plants that will eventually be low-water-use should be well-watered and fussed over at first. Check with your finger or reliable tool to make sure the soil is moist down at the root zone. If we have light rains, make sure the water is penetrating below the mulch and down to the roots of your new plants. There isn’t a good substitute for physically checking the soil moisture and seeing for yourself what is going on.

Wait until spring to plant frost sensitive plants like citrus, avocado, bougainvillea, native plants from Baja California or the Channel Islands and many kinds of succulents from all over the world, or if you do plant, be prepared to protect them with row cover cloth or other methods through winter. This is an especially good month to plant those California and Mediterranean woody shrubs that don’t thrive with too much summer water. This includes manzanita, ceanothus, lavender, coffeeberry and buckthorn, bush lupin, flannel bush and rosemary.

