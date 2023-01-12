Image1.jpg

Valley Voices is a local nonprofit that aims to provide COVID vaccinations and testing to the underserved, as well as raise awareness for workers' rights and other issues. 

 Valley Voices via Youtube, Contributed

The staff and volunteers with Valley Voices are working to ensure that vulnerable communities have the resources they need when it comes to staying healthy, especially through cold winter months.

The local nonprofit, established in 2019, has several regular pop up events with the purpose of providing COVID testing, information and vaccinations to, among others, Kings County’s homeless community.

“Right now our biggest focus is COVID. We provide vaccines, and not just in Hanford but also in Corcoran, Stratford and Kettleman City,” said Eligia Rubio Reyes, a community health worker — or promotora — with Valley Voices.

