The staff and volunteers with Valley Voices are working to ensure that vulnerable communities have the resources they need when it comes to staying healthy, especially through cold winter months.
The local nonprofit, established in 2019, has several regular pop up events with the purpose of providing COVID testing, information and vaccinations to, among others, Kings County’s homeless community.
“Right now our biggest focus is COVID. We provide vaccines, and not just in Hanford but also in Corcoran, Stratford and Kettleman City,” said Eligia Rubio Reyes, a community health worker — or promotora — with Valley Voices.
Those seeking COVID testing or related services can find the Valley Voices crew easily at various spots throughout the community. The popup can be found at Alma’s Flea Market, 8967 Lacey Blvd., from 8:30 to 1 p.m. Mondays, the Episcopal Church of the Saviour, 519 N. Douty St., from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays and at El Rey Supermercado, 10833 Hanford Armona Road from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Vaccinations and testing are available Mondays, while the other two events offer testing alone. The organization also provides masks, hand sanitizer and other hygiene necessities.
Reyes and fellow Valley Voices worker Drina Hernandez said that providing the homeless community with health services can present unique challenges. While they provide COVID testing, it can be hard to get the results of non-rapid tests to patients who do not have an address and who may not have a cellphone to text the results to.
There’s also the issue of patients losing their vaccination cards, as may happen with a community with no permanent space to store sensitive belongings.
“When that happens, we’re able to look them up in our system. We just need ID. But sometimes they don’t even have that. It can be a bit difficult,” Reyes said.
Hernandez said that while it took time to earn the trust and confidence of some members of the homeless community, it has come with time.
“[Initially], they weren’t too sure of us, but being a constant presence here and being able to get to know us, they’ve become more welcoming of the help,” Hernandez said.
The Wednesday popup coincides with the Episcopal Church soup kitchen lunch, which provides free meals to homeless and low-income members of the community.
In addition to COVID-related issues, Valley Voices also seeks to promote civic engagement and greater political awareness among underserved communities in Kings County.
With the Census and the midterm elections in the rear view, Valley Voices has issues pertaining to workers’ rights on its immediate to-do list, Reyes said.
“We’re reaching out to work with farm workers and workers in general in order for them to know more about their workers’ rights, so we’ll be delving more into that in the coming year,” she said.