The trustees and friends of the Tulare Hospital Foundation invite the community to the It’s A Girl Thing Breast Cancer and Heart Disease wellness event at 11 a.m. on Aug. 8 , 2021, at Country M Ranch in Tulare. This event will feature brunch, several speakers, silent and live auctions, and an inspiring Survivors Tribute video.
It’s A Girl Thing addresses both Heart Health and Breast Cancer, normally separate Foundation events.
“Faced with a compressed calendar this year, we felt we needed to combine these critical topics. We also know that during the COVID-19 shutdown, many women may have skipped check-ups or treatments. Breast Cancer and Heart Disease are simply too important to delay or overlook right now,” said Jan Smith, Executive Director of the Tulare Hospital Foundation. “We have several inspiring speakers, and through their stories, we hope to reinvigorate awareness.”
Heart Disease is the number one threat to women’s health, resulting in 27% of female deaths each year. Cancer, including breast and lung cancers, is the second most dangerous threat and accounts for 22% of deaths among women each year.
The event speakers include Amy Shuklian, Chair of the Tulare Board of Supervisors; Susan Henard, Pastor at River Valley Church and Breast Cancer Survivor; and Barbara Harrell, Personal Fitness Trainer and recent Open Heart Surgery patient.
It’s A Girl Thing, is a Women’s Health Wellness event and is also a fundraiser for the Tulare Hospital Foundation. A majority of the proceeds will be earmarked by the Foundation to support services and equipment that impact awareness, access, and treatment of these specific threats to women’s health. Since it’s founding in 1985, the Tulare Hospital Foundation has raised over $6 million in support of the hospital and improved healthcare in the Greater Tulare area. For the past two years, the Foundation has been working closely with Adventist Health Tulare, which now runs the hospital and many local clinics. Adventist Health is a major sponsor of It’s A Girl Thing.
Tickets are $50 and can be purchased at the Tulare Hospital Foundation, 906 N. Cherry St., or from any Hospital Foundation Trustee.
For more information regarding sponsorship opportunities, volunteering, vendor or exhibitor participation, please contact the Tulare Hospital Foundation office, 559-686-3438.
