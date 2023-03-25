The Meat and Potatoes of Life: Saved by the bolognese
Lisa Smith Molinari

It’s been three years since my daughter and I obliviously danced in a sweaty conga line in Key West. The next morning while waiting for an Uber to take us to the airport for our return trip after a week-long mother-daughter getaway, the Florida governor shutdown all restaurants and public facilities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

We started our trip without masks because Anthony Fauci said at the time they could “unnecessarily alarm other passengers.” One week later, our faces were wrapped in scarves and we eyed every person with fear for our own survival.

Since that time we’ve experienced widespread human loss, skyrocketing mental health issues, the miraculous development of vaccines, and the permanence of COVID in our lives. Through these traumas and trials, I’ve identify three ways that the pandemic experience has changed me, for better and for worse.

