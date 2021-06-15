When a person can be completely defenseless and let their guard down in front of another, this allows them to be seen as they truly are.
Many of us do not feel comfortable opening our true selves in front of other people for a variety of reasons — and good ones at that.
I have found that when we do that, we are most open to criticism, and judgment. And this can be internalized towards our personhood and even identity as a person. We allow others to see into our inner closets and face the reality of being accepted or not accepted by the person in front of us for who we are. However, we also run the risk of being trusted by others and trusting others for who we are and trusting them for who they are. All of this in response to how they respond and treat our most personal information about ourselves — the things about us which may cause insecurities, weaknesses, or even fears and worries. Knowing we do not do this with everybody, it is important to be selective about who we choose to be an “open book” to.
Not everyone has the maturity level to handle hearing or seeing some deeper things about another person. This is not to judge the person and their values, but a person’s response to our most sacred information about ourselves needs a level of care which a mature level of empathy and acceptance of the person as they are, is necessary.
It is when we desire to get to know the person for who they are, and not for what they have done. Here we can begin to see the person as the feeling, thinking, creative, loving, hopeful, judging human being that they are and that we are as well. When we can see the person as they are, and also be seen by others as we are, without our good and bad, right and wrongs, it will make hearing those deep sacred things easier and with no judgment of the person. This because a person is not based upon circumstances but for the tender value a human is and how that value has tender needs of connection.
When a person feels welcomed to share things about themselves in a non-judgmental way, it can breed a sense of safety.
A sense of defenselessness is needed for our walls to come down with the person in front of us. When we allow this to happen, we allow ourselves and the other person to come into our story. This is where we are most vulnerable. We are exposing ourselves in the truest sense for the desire of connection with another person, building a trusted bond. This is where secrets, fears, phobias, past acts, and involvements can begin to become exposed. When we are exposed, we run the great risk of two things as I have seen. The risk of being ridiculed, judged, criticized, or rejected and possibly all of these. The other, we also run the risk of being understood, accepted, empathized with, comforted and not judged by the other, but thanked for trusting them and being honest with them.
Being vulnerable does not mean we are weak, but rather it takes guts to be rigorously honest with another human. It is where we can let the mask go, lay down our protective survival methods and be as we are before another. This involves sharing our thoughts, emotions, beliefs, past acts, desires, dreams, hopes, strengths, weaknesses, shame, guilt, and pain about our own lives with another person in an honest open way.
With that, I want to remind that not all people can handle hearing a person willing to share in this manner with them. Therefore, the maturity of the person listening is important when considering trusting them with our most personal things about ourselves. Vulnerability with another is an expression of desire to connect.
