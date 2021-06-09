When care is taken in the form of detailed effort to make something operate and function most effectively and efficiently, this is known as being diligent.
In order to grow, we need focused effort. This may also involve doing research into new methods or avenues to expand our fields in our lives.
Diligence is found to be when one continually works at something, and this produces an intended outcome. As a person continues to do the same work repeatedly and creates an effective pattern which allows for growth in what they are working in, they are then able to begin to enjoy the results and successes of their work. This is known as the fruits of our labors. The rewards of our hard work.
Diligence is not only about effort, but focused effort in a repeated and consistent manner. It is about having a routine thought pattern of beliefs and values, consistent schedule, and an exertion of physical effort towards a goal. Diligence does not just happen — much like getting an education, a job, a career, or a family does not just happen. It requires daily devotion to the things which build up a system which supports our human development and freedoms we seek to enjoy. Diligence is about a daily commitment to excellence, challenging new frontiers in our passions, talents, and self. It is about building from and living out a foundation of truth, a humility to learn, and a personal work ethic. This with keeping an adopted mindset of no one is going to simply hand it to me, and no one is responsible for my outcome, but me!
Working from a foundation and continually working from this enables us opportunity to improve our foundation, or strengthen it, through the maturity of principles in us as we apply them in a consistent daily pattern. This can result not only in our personal character growth, but our own increased confidence to see things through, and increase our character endurance, while enhancing our hope for a future in times when things may seem so bleak. Diligence is not all about making the right moves. We are human, and we will live a life of right and wrong moves.
However, diligence is about applying life building principles to strengthen our personal wellbeing, our character through life’s lessons. And this is through learning from the details. We gain insight into what has worked and not worked in life’s endeavors, and how to adjust. As we have a daily commitment to a consistent standard of excellence, we have a lower possibility for complacency and complaining thus, take more ownership of situations and things we are responsible for and to. Diligence is not simply pushing through to get through but become a self-starter who see’s things through with a purposeful outcome from the start.
A commitment must have a vision to work toward as an assured outcome. This is where working from hope is important and fuels our desire to learn to navigate our situations, and the energy for our pursuits. Anybody can take on discomfort or pain, but to see purpose and passion through our pain allows us to redirect that pain and energy into a purposeful future. That requires vision and a hope to give us our why for working with high intensity and effort. This according to life building principles in whatever it is we pursue in life, personally and professionally. No matter the pursuit, there is one constant within all pursuits of life that will endure growth and change. And that is us, the person. Things may come and go, but our character will remain with us in all situations. Diligence in all situations allows us to go from one life stage and event to the next with a better version of ourselves, with an opportunity to spread this and grow ourselves further to more freedoms of our mind, body, and soul. Diligence is vision driven, hope centered, and principally sound.
