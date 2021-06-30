Shame followed by guilt has an incredible ability to creep into our minds, emotions, and core-being. It is natural, following a poor choice to have a sense of being wrong and hurt by an immoral choice, because it hurts our humanity.
However, when it goes beyond an experience of learning and turns into a self-destructive punishment upon ourselves, we remain stuck in not only that moment, but in the pain which builds in our lives. It can turn into a type of death.
This death tears down and does its best to tell us we are what we have done or could not do. This death does not teach, or correct, or produce the opportunity for humility, or joy. However, it produces through the opportunity of taking advantage of our inadequacy to produce a toxic view of ourselves through hurt, pain, disgust, hate, exhaustion, anxiety, confusion, dread, despair, and even blame. All of which can seem like a hidden cancer, eating at a person’s identity. This death is known as shame and is different than guilt.
Guilt, however, is healthy and should not turn itself into a life-eating prison of destroying human value on the altar of right and wrong but be preserved on the altar of human sacredness. Guilt reminds what is at stake, and provides an avenue of hope, knowing there is a better way. Shame stakes everything on the altar of right and wrong, according to circumstance, and not according to sacredness of human value. In other words, shame rests on circumstantial outcomes for value, whereas guilt yields to human value.
Freedom from shame begins with saying we are not what we have done or could not do, just as today is not yesterday. A simple concept although difficult in action when not practiced on a consistent basis. Every human being has the right to live and operate within the framework of how they are made, and to grow from their circumstances to the person they would like to be. A freedom to explore new and broader frontiers of confidence, creativity, thinking, concepts, beauty, art, connections and bonds, wisdom, tranquility and peace towards complete happiness and contentment with ourselves and others while in this body, life, and world. It starts with a reminder.
A reminder that this moment will pass. We must all remember, "This is but a moment and it will pass by. I am not my circumstance or situation."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.