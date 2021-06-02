When the freedom of principle is recognized, trusted, applied, and lived out repeatedly, life begins to have a sustaining relief and thankfulness expressed within it.
I can only begin to imagine how difficult life could be when there seems to be no satisfying flow or existence.
Peace comes when we have a relief from a struggle situation. When life seems to find purpose, meaning, or goodness in a moment which supports our needs. There also seems to be a source of strength found in the peace of a life-sustaining principle. A strength which is outside of us, and stands alone with the goal of freedom, growth, and utmost autonomous potential.
It is in the personal reliance upon, and practice of, life sustaining principles such as honesty, integrity, compassion, empathy, patience, and generosity to name a few. When we practice principles of life building skills, we are forming a relationship with them. Then we become more like those principles as a person. We can then walk with a confidence and assurance, or hope, of what we will become personally. A sense of not having to hide and becoming more of who we are truly wanting to be, and we become free to express ourselves.
Peace is found when a war being waged is won, or is assured to be won, or we can see the results of our efforts pointing toward relief. In the sense of our behavior, we can find this relief when we find victory in practicing our relationship to principles which support life and our relationships to others. We begin to have more of a relationship with those principles than with the distortive and destructive principles. Even though our enemy may still be there, we have a peace and fear will not have a handle on us because of our relationship to our new way of thinking and newfound trust.
Relationships are built on principles and values. When they uplift and build us up in a caring and safe, nourishing manner we have life. But when they are controlling, domineering, or oppressive and suppressive we have enslavement, toxicity and destruction.
Peace is where safety and freedom for human development are found. Peace is found in the strength of the truth of a principle, even amid internal and external life storms.
Truth is solid like a rock, and principles founded upon truth stand the test of time and are immovable in a storm, even if we are. Principles do not change, but we do.
Strength of a principle in our lives can provide more assurance and peace within it. Our relationship to peace can develop more strength out of the understanding and application, which is the strengthening of life-sustaining principles in our life. This can lead to a thankfulness and joy not found outside of life-sustaining principles, and lead to more of a desire to repeat this triumphant pattern because of the personal authority gained as a reward. The personal authority of personal freedom, and human autonomy.
