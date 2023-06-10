Do you have problems, adversity, and obstacles in your life? If you said yes, then you are like everyone else.

Even the most successful people are faced with challenges. What varies is how each person responds to their problems.

Running away from problems is not only futile, it leads to a false sense of security. The erroneous premise is that your problems can be left behind by utilizing one or more strategies. The reality is, problems follow you until they are resolved.

Bryan Golden is the author of "Dare to Live Without Limits." Contact him at Bryan@columnist.com or visit www.DareToLiveWithoutLimits.com. Copyright 2023 Bryan Golden.

