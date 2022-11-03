The Kings County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved a continued partnership between the County Behavioral Health Department and iHeartMedia/Radio to promote suicide prevention awareness.
"In a nutshell, we partner with iHeartMedia/Radio to promote suicide prevention awareness in both English and Spanish, community survey outreach, and then begin promoting May as Mental Health Awareness Month," said Fil Leanos, county Mental Health Services Act Program Manager.
The partnership provides a platform for the Behavioral Health Department to reach iHeartMedia listeners with year-round promotion of suicide prevention awareness and the newly launched 9-8-8 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.
The audio and digital campaign engages Kings County residents ages 18 and older by broadcasting on three of the media company's radio stations as well as on its streaming service; the streaming specifically targets listeners with Kings County zip codes.
The specific radio stations include Hip Hop and R&B station B95, the 96.7FM and AM1400 Power Talk stations, and the Mexican regional station KFSO La Preciosa 92.9FM.
The stations play 20 30-second-long commercials weekly per radio station, a total of 60 commercials each week. By the campaign's end in June 2023, the commercials will have played 1,500 times.
The streaming portion of the campaign concludes with 375,000 total impressions, meaning the discussion is heard multiple times by thousands of users between now and next June.
Leanos said the campaign shifts to focus on May being Mental Health Awareness Month during April and May. The same radio stations and streaming service are used for promotion.
During this phase, 26 30-second-long commercials are played, with a total of 72 plays each week, or 312 commercials played during the campaign.
The surveys also have a huge reach through the partnership, running from the end of January to the end of February, providing listeners with an opportunity to respond to the KCBH department about their mental health needs while receiving information about services.
The cost for the Behavioral Health Department to run the promotion through iHeartMedia is $69,436 per fiscal year.
For more information about the partnership between the Kings County Behavioral Health Department and iHeartMedia, or to get information about suicide prevention awareness and other mental health services, visit www.kcbh.org or by calling 559-582-4481.