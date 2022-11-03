The Kings County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved a continued partnership between the County Behavioral Health Department and iHeartMedia/Radio to promote suicide prevention awareness.

"In a nutshell, we partner with iHeartMedia/Radio to promote suicide prevention awareness in both English and Spanish, community survey outreach, and then begin promoting May as Mental Health Awareness Month," said Fil Leanos, county Mental Health Services Act Program Manager.

The partnership provides a platform for the Behavioral Health Department to reach iHeartMedia listeners with year-round promotion of suicide prevention awareness and the newly launched 9-8-8 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

Tags

Recommended for you