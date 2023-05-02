stan popovich.jpg

Stan Popovich

Do you ever get stuck in the vicious cycle of worry and fear in your life? I struggled with fear and anxiety for over 20 years. 

Here is a brief summary of what I did to overcome the cycle of fear and anxiety in my life.

I got advice from the professionals: The first thing I did was to talk to various counselors since they know how to conquer fear and anxiety. Whenever I talked to the counselors, I would bring a notebook and take notes so I would not forget the advice that was given to me.

Stan Popovich is the author of the popular managing fear book, “A Layman’s Guide to Managing Fear.” For more information about Stan’s book and to get some more free mental health advice, please visit Stan’s website at http://www.managingfear.com

Editor/Lifestyles

Parker Bowman is a lifestyles reporter and editor for the Hanford Sentinel. He can be reached by email at PBowman@HanfordSentinel.com, or by calling his office phone at 559-583-2432.

Recommended for you