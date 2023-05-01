Governor Gavin Newsom on Sunday issued a proclamation declaring May 1-7, 2023, as “Children's Mental Health Awareness Week.”
"The unprecedented challenges of the past few years have put a spotlight on the mental health crisis facing our nation, and its heavy toll on the youngest among us — especially in underserved and marginalized communities," begins the proclamation.
The proclamation goes on to say that mental health issues are the leading cause of hospitalization for children under 18 in California, and a recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study found that nearly three in five U.S. teen girls felt persistently sad or hopeless in 2021 — a nearly 60% increase in the last decade. The proclamation goes on to say that 8% to 10% of children under the age of 5 experience clinically significant and impairing mental health problems nationally, adding that the weight of this crisis is not carried equally — children and youth of color, those living in low-income communities, LGBTQ+ youth, and other vulnerable populations are experiencing higher rates of stress and social isolation.