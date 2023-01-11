It’s a new year, and that means a fresh start. It’s time to hit the reset button and make some changes to become better versions of our last-year selves.
Why we need Jan. 1 to make this happen, versus any other perfectly good day of the year, I’m not sure. Maybe it’s because we’ve just spent the last month, or at least the last week, over-indulging on Christmas cookies and cheese (I can’t be the only one). But whatever the reason, now is definitely the time.
OK, first step complete. I made the decision to make some changes, and create healthier habits. Now what? Well, it’s important to think about what specific changes you want to make and how those changes are going to help you reach your bigger goal(s). What is your goal? Use the following to help you with your goal setting:
Prioritize: Focus on 2-3 things that are really important to you. Or maybe just 1 thing.
Example: My priority is to lower my A1C (my long term blood sugar average) for better diabetes control.
Set S.M.A.R.T goals: Goals should be specific, measurable, attainable, relevant and time-bound.
Example: I am going to eat more fiber. OK, but HOW? Try this instead: I am going to eat vegetables (specific) with at least two out of three meals a day, M-F (measurable), until I get my next A1C checked (time-bound). It is also attainable, and relevant, in that eating more fiber has been shown to stabilize blood sugar and lower A1C, and vegetables are high in fiber. This might not be attainable if you can’t stand vegetables. There are other changes you can make to reach the same goal, so look at what will work for you. There is no sense setting yourself up for failure by setting an unattainable goal. Challenging is good. Unattainable is not.
Habit Stacking: This is the practice of creating a new (healthy) habit by pairing it with something you already do.
Example: When I unload groceries, I will wash and prep my produce to make it easier to reach for at snacks and meal times.
Those are some keys to goal setting, but before we narrow it down and commit, let’s take a look at some common nutrition myths and facts to be sure we’re on the right track. With everyone looking to make healthier choices in the new year, we are faced with a lot of conflicting nutrition information, from many sources, some more credible than others.
- What are they selling? A supplement, powder, or tea?
- What are they promising? Most get-thin-quick schemes are nonsense. They may work initially, but rarely produce lasting results.
- Is it evidenced based, or anecdotal? What (or who) is the source of this information? My aunt’s dog walker is a sweet lady, but not the person I should be referencing for accurate nutrition information. Unless she’s also a registered dietitian, in which case, fantastic!
10 Common Nutrition Myths & Facts
- Carbohydrates cause weight gain.
- Eating whole eggs is unhealthy.
- Foods with gluten are unhealthy.
- A vegetarian diet does not have enough protein.
- You should only eat at certain times.
- Snacking is unhealthy.
- Juicing or cleansing is required to “detox.”
- Consuming vitamin C prevents colds.
- Frozen produce is not as healthy as fresh produce.
- Pre-made foods, or “convenience” foods, are bad.
- Weight gain is complex. No one food or nutrient causes weight gain.
- Foods high in saturated fat affect blood cholesterol more than foods high in dietary cholesterol.
- Only people with specific conditions need to follow a gluten-free diet.
- A well-planned vegetarian diet can meet daily protein needs.
- There is no one way of eating that works for everyone.
- Snacking can help curb hunger while keeping you properly fueled between meals.
- Our body has natural detoxification pathways.
- Vitamin C does not prevent colds, but studies show it can shorten the duration of the common cold.
- Frozen produce is frozen at peak ripeness and is just as nutritious as fresh produce.
- There are many healthy ways to include pre-made foods for healthy prep and clean up.
Now that you can identify some common nutrition myths, you are better prepared to make changes which will help meet your goals for a new year and a better you! Remember to prioritize, and use SMART goals and habit stacking for greater success.
If you have nutrition goals for the next year, but still have questions, reach out to me or another qualified nutrition professional for more guidance and support. I am also presenting a four-class nutrition series in January that can be attended in-person or virtually. To register or get more info, go to www.kristafeagansnutrition.com.
Here’s to a healthy and happy New Year!
Krista Feagans is a local registered dietitian, nutritionist and certified diabetes care and education specialist. She can be reached at kristafeagansnutrition@gmail.com or 559-537-6877. For more information, visit www.kristafeagansnutrition.com.