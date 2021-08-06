It seems today that more and more people are all about their “hustle” or “grind,” stacking that bank account, or just making money to spend money. But when does working too much become too much? Is it all about the money or is there more to it? At what point do we realize that our “grind” is actually grinding us down.
While some work a regular Monday-Friday, 40 hours-a-week job, there are many people who work way more than this. Some due to a more demanding career or position, others work two or more jobs that add up to much more than what we consider a “regular” amount of hours per week. Whatever the case may be there are other factors than just the amount of hours a person works that can lead to a burnout.
I read a healthline article where Randy Simon, Ph.D. talks about things like our responsibilities outside of work, commute time, job satisfaction and work environment all being things that contribute to burnout. Instead of just considering the amount of hours we work, how about paying attention to what our bodies are telling us. “Watch out for the moment you can’t enjoy your time off of work” says Simon. “If work’s all consuming, it’s not healthy.”
This was never supposed to turn into an article. I was simply just doing some research for myself. I work a lot and lately I have been feeling the results from such. As I read more into it, I realized there are a lot more signs of being overworked than I thought. I feel like a lot of people are in the same boat and just brush things off as being normal. I mean… we all know if you’re working, a lot your energy levels will suffer and you will feel fatigued regularly. This happens to me regardless of the amount of sleep I get. Mentally, I am just drained a lot of the time. Totally normal right? Then you have all your common signs of stress. For anyone who isn’t aware, stress can exhibit itself in many forms, including insomnia, changes in appetite, loss of sex drive, rapid heart rate, ETC. Stress also isn’t always related to an issue you realize you’re having. There doesn’t have to be something that is necessarily weighing heavy on your mind. Stress can come on from all sorts of things we don’t even realize.
So if these are common and obvious signs that your body is telling you that you are overworking what are some that caught me off guard you ask?
Number one listed on the article I read was:
- You turn to alcohol for relaxation
Okay… shots fired! Myself AND my glass of wine feel personally attacked. I mean, what’s wrong with grabbing a glass of wine or a beer and propping your feet up at the end of a long day? Again, totally normal right? Hmmm… maybe not so normal if this has become the only way you can achieve that much-needed after work wind down.
Number four listed was:
4. You’ve been feeling blue
Ok wait… overworking can actually make you depressed? Geeze, I thought I was just moody. I’ve always been like that (insert laughter here).
All jokes aside, again, like stress, depression can manifest in many different ways. If you’re not quite feeling yourself WebMD is a great source to reference for signs and symptoms. Trust me some of them are not so obvious and will surprise you.
Mental health is not the only thing that can be affected by overworking. There are physical affects as well. Any Stress (regardless of the cause) leads to a rise in a hormone called Cortisol, which plays an important role in many things your body does. I’ll save you the physiology lesson and just tell you that this can cause not only anxiety and depression but headaches, memory and concentration problems, weight gain, digestion problems, high blood sugar (which can lead to diabetes) and even heart disease. Kinda scary right?
So why does overworking seem to be the new trend? Is it all about the income or is there something else pushing so many of us to do more and stay busy? As I ask myself why I work so much I can’t help but wonder if last year had something to do with it. I, like so many others, was not working during the majority of the shutdown. Fast forward to the present, I have two jobs and work six days a week. It gets tough, I am tired a lot, I find myself not wanting to socialize as much as I used to. However, it also feels rewarding and even a “flex” if you will, to be useful again. Last year was tough on us all, whether you continued to work through the pandemic or found yourself unemployed.
I think we are just scratching the surface of the post shutdown mental effects we are all going to face. I know I will slow down eventually and go back to a more leisurely lifestyle. I can only hope all of the over workers out there stop and ponder the reason behind their grind. Is it necessary? Is it compensation for last year? When do we stop? And last but not least, what is it doing to us?
