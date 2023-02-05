The Meat and Potatoes of Life: Saved by the bolognese
Lisa Smith Molinari

Last week, I did something that might seem like a mundane, ordinary, every day task by most people’s standards. But for me, it was a monumental undertaking that required me to battle my demons, silence my inner naysayer, and extract what was left of my tattered and torn willpower in order to complete this simple, everyday activity.

During my 56 years of life, I’ve been consistently active. I was a college swimmer, reluctant runner, step aerobics fan, group exercise class regular, weight lifter, and avid power walker.

Due to foot problems that made power walking painful, I adopted an ambitious weight-lifting program in early 2020. I was gaining momentum just when the pandemic struck. During the shut down, I was forced to power walk again and ended up developing a persistent limp. Two foot surgeries, a month-long bout with respiratory infections, and many sedentary, depressing months later, I found myself in a mental and physical dark tunnel, unsure of the way out.

