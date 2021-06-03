During the past couple of decades obesity has become an epidemic in the United States. This plight not only affects us humans, it also has become a huge problem for our pets.
Some may find “fat jokes” funny, but this is no laughing matter. Fat is not funny, being overweight is dangerous to humans and pets alike. In my practice, approximately 50% of pets are overweight and approximately 20% are morbidly obese. So, as you spoil your dog with scraps, pour another scoop of cat food to your crying kitty, or give that parrot another peanut, please stop and think of the health consequences.
In an animal’s body, fat has a purpose. It is meant for fuel storage, the membrane of cell walls are made of fat, and in certain species fat is needed to absorb vitamins. Fat is not all bad, most bodies need small amount of fat reserves. However, excess weight in all animals is associated with serious health issues. Carrying extra weight around causes joint issues, heart issues, metabolic and endocrine issues such as diabetes, respiratory issues, and more. In all species (including humans) excess weight reduces life span. It is that simple. I will give a brief overview of the most common obesity related concerns.
First, fat causes lameness. Cruciate tears, slipped disks, and other orthopedic issues are much more common in overweight pets. Imagine if you strapped a pack on your pets back carrying an extra 5, 10, 15 or even 20 pounds, and then you took your dog on a walk. Would it surprise you if your pet tired more quickly? This is what we task an overweight pet with daily.
Heart disease is another concern for overweight pets. Dogs, cats and birds are all known to have cardiac complications from being overweight. Carrying around extra weight causes the heart to work harder and can cause an enlarged heart and heart failure.
Next, with additional weight comes respiratory issues. Asking your pet to carry around extra weight will cause them to be winded. Obese pets have fat along the chest wall and abdomen. This excess fat can compress the lungs and reduce the amount of air the pet can breath in. I commonly see pets that are short of breath, with no medical cause other than being overweight. Owners are often seeking a medical fix, perhaps a medication that could help, a costly diagnostic test to uncover a disease? The reality is, in most cases the cure is free, actually, it is money saving because it is simply reducing the caloric intake of your pet.
Lameness and respiratory issues are the symptoms that most owners observe, but fat has many other hidden killers. Diabetes is a common complication in overweight pets. High blood pressure and clogged arteries are another concern with being overweight. Hypertension is known to directly affect the kidneys which can lead to kidney disease.
Last, studies have shown numerous cancers linked to being overweight. The exact link is not fully understood, but the fact is that there are increased cancer rates in overweight pets and humans.
Now that I’ve covered the risks associated with excess weight, what should you do if you pet is plump? Losing weight is simple math. Measure the amount of food you currently feed your pet (this includes all calorie sources such as a bite of your dinner or treats). Once that amount has been determined, you must reduce the intake.
If you have an excessively hungry dog, you can supplement with fresh carrots or green beans to act as a filler. If you have a binging cat, buy a puzzle feeder to slow the rate of consumption. I recommend always feeding large birds such as parrots from puzzle feeders for enrichment and calorie control. These pets are highly intelligent and the hunt for food is healthy mentally and physically.
Once you have reduced your pet's calories, try to increase activity. Dogs are the easiest, a brisk walk will do you and your pet good. Since most cats do not go on walks, try a toy. Cats love to chase and pounce on things, so a little interactive play will provide much needed exercise.
Finally, just like with humans, consult your doctor. If you have an overweight pet, see your veterinarian. Your vet can provide you with a calorie recommendation and assure that the weight loss plan is safe for your pet’s health. You shouldn’t go on a crash diet and neither should your pet. Weight loss should be achieved gradually and under medical supervision. Remember, it is simple, with some exercise and less food; you can help your pet become healthier. Good luck with your fur-friends' fitness!
