Meat and Potatoes: Football safety, according to a football mom
Lisa Smith Molinari

“You’re never satisfied!” my husband hurled at me (among other choice phrases) many times throughout his 28 year active duty Navy career. I catapulted my own cliched insults, too, such as, “It’s always all about you, isn’t it?!”

When conflicts and resentments rose to the surface during our three-decade marriage, I never consciously attributed our relationship strife to my husband’s military service. I always believed we were lucky to be a military family. I blamed other factors — primarily, me.

I thought my decision to do extensive home therapy for our son who was diagnosed with autism at age 3 was the main reason my legal career came to a screeching halt. I thought my difficulty in making friends was because I was awkward and insecure. I believed I was supposed to be “resilient.” I thought I needed to rise to every challenge or be branded whiney.

