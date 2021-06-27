Jon Meacham once described religion and faith as “an intrinsic element of the human experience… best to approach and engage the subject with a sense of history and a critical sensibility.”

Religion has very much been a center point for Hanford as a community. Many of the organizations currently found in the city have been around just as long as Hanford itself. The city’s earliest mention comes from around 1876 and within a year, the town saw the founding of one of its first churches.

The First Methodist Church of Hanford — currently located at 505 N. Redington Street — was started in 1877 under the shepherding of Reverend John McKelvey. McKelvey served as an Itinerant preacher for the first three years, traveling between Hanford, Kings River and Grangeville under which the Hanford location was charged.

The FMCH has seen its fair share of locations as well. At one point, the church held the property at Douty and 8th streets where the Masonic Temple currently resides. They sold that property in 1891 and took up residence on he corner of Irwin and Lacey Boulevard where the Fox Theater now sits.

The Methodist Church consecrated their current location in 1927 and has been operating from the corner of Redington and Center streets since. Despite suffering financial struggles during the Great Depression, the church has seen God’s faithfulness to provide for their needs into the 21st century.

Other churches in Hanford have significantly staggering histories as well. First Presbyterian Church of Hanford — currently located at 415 N. Redington Street — got its start around the time of Hanford’s founding.

According to the history published on the church’s official website, a small group of Presbyterian Christians organized by Reverend William Smith met together to hold services at the Exchange Saloon to sing and read [the Bible].

They eventually moved to a facility on property at Eighth and Douty streets donated by the Southern Pacific Railroad Company in 1880. They remained there until 1912 before moving into a new “fondly remembered” grey building under the leadership of Reverend N.W. Motheral.

FPCH has remained at their current location for more than a century. They built a new sanctuary in the early 1980s, dedicating the new structure in February 1981.

It seems there is a trend among Hanford’s earliest churches forming before having an actual site in which to formally meet. First Baptist Hanford is one such congregation. FBH originally began in the late 19th century — like the Methodists and Presbyterians.

And like the Methodists and Presbyterians, First Baptist has also had connections to the railroad in some capacity. While their property wasn’t provided or purchased from Southern Pacific, they did get their start in a remarkably similar fashion.

First Baptist was founded July 3, 1892 in the Chapel Car Evangel, a roaming train car used for church meetings. The congregation met under the leadership of Reverend Wood two weeks later apart from the train car.

On October 30, 1904, FBH opened a new property on Irwin Street where the Hanford Post Office now sits. The building was destroyed in a fire in 1923 and was rebuilt in four months; the property would later be sold in 1952 with the congregation moving to a new facility on Douty Street.

The Douty Street property was opened on Oct. 12, 1952 across from Hanford High School. FBH remained at that location for another 54 years, moving out to a 20-acre property at the corner of Grangeville Boulevard and 13-1/2 Avenue.

“It’s humbling to see more than a hundred years of service to the community,” said senior pastor Peter Anderson. “Apart from the community, the church doesn’t exist because it [the community] gives us the opportunity to love people well.”

And service is very much a key for FBH and other community churches. In fact First Presbyterian, FBH, Glad Tidings, and Koinonia Church frequently partner with one another for community outreach and service.

By far one of the oldest religious structures in Hanford is the Taoist Temple located space number 12 in Hanford’s historic China Alley. China Alley was constructed in the 1890s after a fire demolished the original.

Many of the Chinese laborers who immigrated to Hanford to work for the Southern Pacific Railroad’s San Joaquin extension remained in the area and took up farming; they collectively purchased the land that eventually became China Alley. They opened up shops and homes in the area.

Said to be the second largest population of Chinese in the U.S. outside of San Francisco at the time, the new residents needed a place to practice their beliefs and as a result, the Taoist Temple was constructed. As one of the oldest original 19th century buildings still standing, it was preserved because of its “indigenous construction, with oriental overtones.”

The temple was listed in the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP) in 1972 and currently operates as a museum. The China Alley Preservation Society hosts tours once a month and by appointment; the care and maintenance of all of China Alley’s facilities, buildings, and gardens are handled by a dedicated team of volunteers.

The Taoist Temple was damaged in a fire in May of 2021 but still stands.

The original China Alley actually predates St. Brigid’s Catholic Church currently located at 1001 N. Douty Street. St. Brigid’s opened its doors in 1886 before moving to its current address. Like many of the other churches already referenced, it has been engaged in community outreach.

The parish operates two other facilities within a square mile of the sanctuary. The youth center on Harris St. and the Outreach Center on 5th Street have been in use by St. Brigid’s for a number of years.

The Hanford Buddhist Church opened around 1903 near China Alley, primarily serving the city's Japanese immigrant population.

As Hanford has grown and demographics have changed, the community has seen additional faiths and cultures enter and establish places to practice their traditions. One notable example is the Masjid Hanford, an Islamic center and mosque located at 308 S. 10th Avenue.

The mosque was built in 2000. It’s a simple, unassuming building just off of the 10th Avenue entrance to the eastbound California Highway 198. Local adherents to the Muslim faith are able to meet for prayer at the required five times per day beginning with Fajr at 5:21 in the morning and Isha at 8:40 at night.

Hanford’s history — especially its religious history — is ever evolving. While the community and its religious organizations started off with a handful of Western Christian churches, it has expanded to include other faiths and cultures.

Some of these changes took place at the beginning of Hanford’s existence and others are newer. Regardless, one thing is very clear. These religious organizations actively joined as a part of the community, adding intrinsic facets that make Hanford a beautiful place to live, raise a family, and grow for years to come.