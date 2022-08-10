Hanford celebrates 130 years
Members of the Hanford City Council help cut the cake to celebrate Hanford's 130th anniversary in this 2021 file photo. This year's anniversary celebration will be held Thursday evening. 
 Gary Feinstein for the Sentinel

The community is invited to celebrate Hanford's 131st anniversary in Civic Park as part of the Thursday Night Market Place this week.  

Main Street Hanford organizers will lead the public in singing "Happy Birthday" to the city while enjoying a slice of birthday cake at 7 p.m.

The past three weeks of the market have been canceled due to the heat, so organizers are excited about the event's return.

Editor/Lifestyles

Parker Bowman is a lifestyles reporter and editor for the Hanford Sentinel. He can be reached by email at PBowman@HanfordSentinel.com, or by calling his office phone at 559-583-2432.

