The community is invited to celebrate Hanford's 131st anniversary in Civic Park as part of the Thursday Night Market Place this week.
Main Street Hanford organizers will lead the public in singing "Happy Birthday" to the city while enjoying a slice of birthday cake at 7 p.m.
The past three weeks of the market have been canceled due to the heat, so organizers are excited about the event's return.
Visitors can also enjoy the local produce selection from certified farmers to celebrate National Farmers Market Week. Live music with be provided by Jaded, a classic rock band. Thursday Night Market Place happens every week in Civic Park from 5:30-9 p.m. through Oct. 6.
On Aug. 25, the Thursday Night Market Place will honor Wyland Gomes' birthday. Gomes, a Hanford native, was 10 years old when he was murdered on March 2, 2020. To honor him and his family, all kid's activities will be free for the night, which include face painting, carousel rides, pony rides, train rides and more.
“The family's wish is that other children enjoy their childhood, laugh, play, and spend quality time with the people they love. We are so honored to provide a space where families can do that,” said Michelle Brown, executive director of Main Street Hanford.
Also on Aug. 25, Family Healthcare Network will host a Health Fair. They will share information about their services including dental, vision, family medicine, behavioral health and their pharmacy. During the event, there will be opportunities for kids to win bikes and receive free backpacks with school supplies.
There will also be a live music performance by Prestige featuring '60s and '70s hits.
For more information on the Thursday Night Market Place schedule, visit www.mainstreethanford.com and/or call 559-582-9457. Follow Main Street Hanford on Facebook and Instagram @mainstreethanford.