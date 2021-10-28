The Happy Co., a leading producer and distributor of nootropic, functional beverage products with a focus on health and wellness, held a 90-day Transformation Challenge for users of its Weight Loss System to bring ‘More Happy’ to the world.
Participants could share photos or videos of their healthy transformations on social media for a chance to win.
To enter, those involved with the Transformation Challenge posted their healthy “glow up” on Facebook or Instagram using the hashtags #myhappychallenge or #fitandhappychallenge.
The five $1,000 grand prize winners were just announced and include Laura Chandler of Hanford.
Winners were chosen by a panel of impartial judges who reviewed posts based on authenticity, impact and creativity.
“With this Transformation Challenge, we want to celebrate our customers who are using The Happy Co. products to feel and look their very best,” said Garrett McGrath, president of The Happy Co. “The world needs more happiness right now, and we want to be a part of that by having our customers show how these products have positively impacted their lives.”
More information on The Happy Co. is available at thehappyco.com.
