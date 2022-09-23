It’s officially autumn and with cooler weather approaching, Hanford is beginning its transition into the Valley’s winter wonderland.
Launched last year, the Winter Wonderland ice rink has already proven itself as an instant Hanford tradition.
“We want everything to be bigger and better,” ice rink manager Jaime Silva said this week. “We’ve also got some big surprises coming.”
This year’s wonderland will be quantifiably bigger in at least one way — the rink will be 40 percent larger than last year.
The rink will also be open longer during winter break and on Sundays. This extra time combined with the larger rink size should cut down on the long waits and congested skating lanes that some saw last year, Silva said.
Leading up to the Nov. 19 grand opening, Silva, a Hanford native, is working hard to secure new vendors and new methods of entertaining the large crowds that are expected — not just from Hanford, but from Lemoore, Visalia, Fresno and perhaps even further.
On-Par Mobile Mini Golf will be in Civic Park seven days a week to offer the community a chance to practice their short game while waiting to hit the ice.
“We’re making sure we have lots of entertainment – not just the ice rink – so that we get the entire community involved,” she said. “We want to give people a lot of options.”
Silva said she and her staff — she’ll have 15 Wonderland employees — are working with Main Street Hanford to coordinate a good synergy to make all of downtown lively during the Wonderland.
“We really want to drive the growth of the downtown area,” she said. “This is a great way to bring people, not just from Hanford but from all over, into our community and hopefully make them want to come back regularly.”
Silva expressed gratitude to the City Council for voting to fund the Winter Wonderland again this year.
“We couldn’t do it without them,” she said.
Winter Wonderland runs through Jan. 8 after kicking off with a holiday boutique from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Civic Auditorium.
The event will feature raffles and prizes as well as vendors selling holiday gift items such as crafts, jewelry, clothing, candles, home décor and more.
“We want to keep it fresh. Civic Park is such a unique area and [Winter Wonderland] is a great way to utilize the environment,” Silva said.
The ice rink manager position is a part-time position, though Silva will be working closer to full-time hours once opening day rolls around.
Hours are scheduled to be 4-9:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, noon to 9:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. During winter break, the ice rink will open at 2 p.m. on weekdays.
Tickets are $18 for adults for 90 minutes of skate time, and $16 for children 3-12, seniors and those in the military. Group and family packages are available. All tickets come with skate rentals included.