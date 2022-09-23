Winter Wonderland January 2022
Kids and parents enjoy an afternoon of ice skating at Winter Wonderland during its final week in downtown Hanford in January this year. Winter Wonderland opens again on Nov. 19. 

It’s officially autumn and with cooler weather approaching, Hanford is beginning its transition into the Valley’s winter wonderland.

Launched last year, the Winter Wonderland ice rink has already proven itself as an instant Hanford tradition.

“We want everything to be bigger and better,” ice rink manager Jaime Silva said this week. “We’ve also got some big surprises coming.”

