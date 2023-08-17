The third week of August usually marks two things in the Valley: Triple-digit heat and back-to-school celebrations.
At the three Hanford High schools, Thursday morning marked the first day of school. Thousands of students made their way across Grangeville and Lacey boulevards to return to the class.
Along with academics, all three high schools will have their first home football games this week, with Sierra Pacific High having played Orange Cove on Thursday night, Hanford High playing Bullard High on Friday evening and Hanford West High playing Woodlake High on Saturday night. All three schools and their opponents will have to navigate the now-tricky Hanford Neighbor Bowl, which is undergoing a major renovation this year.