After COVID-19 nearly forced Lee’s United Gymnastics Academy to close, organizers at the small-town gymnastic academy were uncertain about its future.
For nearly two years the gymnastics academy struggled to keep their door open for gymnasts.
The gymnastics academy is a gem for the South Valley community with gymnasts traveling as far as Lemoore and Visalia to train, representatives said in a release.
With hard work and community support, 2022 has been the comeback year for Lee’s United Gymnastics Academy receiving national recognition with their Level 7 girls’ team ranked number one in the state of California and number one in the NGA Western United States’ Regionals. They won every single meet in the state of California in 2022.
At the NGA National Championship in Florida, gymnast Clarissa Lanteign took first place vault, beam, uneven bars and All Around NGA National Champion! Gymnast Alexis Hole holds the title for first place vault NGA National Champion and gymnast Nathan Yaeger received first place floor, pommel horse, parallel bars, and All Around NGA National Champion. Also, Adalynn Haydock is Level 7 number one in the nation on beam! These young gymnasts represent the fighting spirit of this gymnastic academy.
Instructors at the academy are inviting the public to join Lee’s United Gymnastics Academy at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6 for their Autumn Showcase. This is a great opportunity to meet the team and support the talented and hardworking gymnasts. The Autumn Showcase performance is a fundraiser for the team to travel throughout California and to New Orleans, Louisiana for the 2023 NGA Nationals. Please join us in supporting the gymnasts at Lee’s United Gymnastics Academy.