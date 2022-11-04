lee's gymnastics

Lee’s United Gymnastics Academy has gotten national recognition with their Level 7 girls’ team, which is ranked No. 1 in the state of California and number one in the NGA Western United States’ Regionals. 

 Contributed

After COVID-19 nearly forced Lee’s United Gymnastics Academy to close, organizers at the small-town gymnastic academy were uncertain about its future.

For nearly two years the gymnastics academy struggled to keep their door open for gymnasts.

The gymnastics academy is a gem for the South Valley community with gymnasts traveling as far as Lemoore and Visalia to train, representatives said in a release. 

