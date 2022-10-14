 Skip to main content
Hanford resident Roberta Hagan turns 100, celebrates life with special memories

  • Updated

Roberta Hagan has lived a long beautiful life. Born in Creston, Nebraska, and raised in Madison, South Dakota, she moved to Hanford in her freshman year of high school.

Roberta lived with an aunt out in the country, and on the weekends she loved to go out to dance with her friends. Roberta married Dr. Irl Hagan M.D. and had three children, two boys and one girl. Roberta’s most memorable moments are getting married and having her children.

Roberta’s favorite food is steak, she loves wine, and her favorite dessert is ice cream and chocolate cake.

Roberta (1).jpeg

Roberta Hagan and a family member.
Roberta...jpeg

One of Roberta Hagan's watercolor paintings.

