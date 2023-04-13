Hanford resident Pablo Santos is among the first Peace Corps volunteers to return to overseas service since the agency’s unprecedented global evacuation in March 2020.

The Peace Corps suspended global operations and evacuated nearly 7,000 volunteers from more than 60 countries at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“During my time studying abroad in Costa Rica while at Cal State Long Beach, I gained a hunger for international cooperation with people from different backgrounds and beliefs. Peace Corps is an amazing organization that gives energized and self-motivating Americans eager to gain world and international experience the opportunity to work with people around the world,” Santos said. “As a Mexican-American, my people have not been represented as much on the world stage in interactions with other people around the globe. It would be a great way to show people around the world the diverse nature of the American people. I believe this is the first and the most exciting step of my journey in gaining a career path in U.S. public service.”

