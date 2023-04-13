Hanford resident Pablo Santos is among the first Peace Corps volunteers to return to overseas service since the agency’s unprecedented global evacuation in March 2020.
The Peace Corps suspended global operations and evacuated nearly 7,000 volunteers from more than 60 countries at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“During my time studying abroad in Costa Rica while at Cal State Long Beach, I gained a hunger for international cooperation with people from different backgrounds and beliefs. Peace Corps is an amazing organization that gives energized and self-motivating Americans eager to gain world and international experience the opportunity to work with people around the world,” Santos said. “As a Mexican-American, my people have not been represented as much on the world stage in interactions with other people around the globe. It would be a great way to show people around the world the diverse nature of the American people. I believe this is the first and the most exciting step of my journey in gaining a career path in U.S. public service.”
Santos is a 2021 graduate of California State University Long Beach with a bachelor’s degree in history. He will serve as a volunteer in Armenia in the education sector. The volunteer cohorts are made up of both first-time volunteers and volunteers who were evacuated in early 2020. Upon finishing a three-month training, volunteers will collaborate with their host communities on locally prioritized projects in one of Peace Corps’ six sectors — agriculture, community economic development, education, environment, health or youth in development — and all will engage in COVID-19 response and recovery work.
Currently, the agency is recruiting volunteers to serve in 57 countries around the world at the request of host country governments, to connect through the Peace Corps’ grassroots approach across communities and cultures. Volunteers have already returned to a total of 51 countries around the world. The Peace Corps continues to monitor COVID-19 trends in all of its host countries and will send volunteers to serve as conditions permit.
The Peace Corps is an international service network of volunteers, community members, host country partners and staff who are driven by the agency’s mission of world peace and friendship.